BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN CHURCH: 2960 E. 38th St., Marion, Indiana.
Sunday Worship Gatherings are meeting onsite at 9:00am &10:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 10:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
Sermon Series: Life
Heritage Venue will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844. MarionChristlan dUMC@reagan.com
Pastor Jason will begin a new series for the Worship Hour message entitled, “Preparing ourselves to go.”
Items for the Food Pantry include: salad dressing, ketchup, laundry soap, hamburger helper, canned chicken
Activities: Wednesday prayer time 6 p.m.
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 am, 10 am, Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 am
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 am.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 am
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Wednesdays: Breakaway Young Adult Small Group, 6:00 pm
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 pm
News:
Sunday Morning: “Wealth In Poverty”
Acts 3:1-10
Sunday Evening: “Wealth In Poverty”
Acts 3:1-10
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, Sweetser, 46987, 765-384-7004, www.libertyfamily.org.
Sunday morning worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, 674-6300, www.NewHope GasCity.org
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 AM
Sunday Worship – 10:30 AM
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 PM
Wednesday
AWANA and Ignite Youth – 6:30 PM
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 PM
SERVANT COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1533 E. 37th Street, Marion, 765-606-7475.
Sunday morning fellowship time begins at 10 a.m. with coffee, juice, and donuts in the Fellowship Hall.
Sunday morning worship service times are at 11 a.m. and children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome and we provide face mask and safe distance sitting along with hand sanitizer for all those attending.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N. Miller Ave., Marion, 662-3092
Sunday, April 18 – The following Worship Services will be held (practicing strict Covid-19 guidelines):
8:15 a.m. Worship Service (also available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; password 978425)
9:30 a.m. Sunday Education Time (S.E.S.)
10:45 a.m. Worship Service
Tuesday, April 20 – Ladies’ Bible Study – 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 22 – Men’s Bible Study – Noon
Saturday, April 24 – Youth-Servant Event at Humane Shelter
All services can be viewed online at www.stjames marion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Sunday, Apr. 18
8:30 a.m. “Come & See” Session
10:00 a.m. Mass (mask required; live-stream)
5:00 p.m. Mass
6:00 p.m. Youth Group
Monday, Apr. 19
8:45 a.m. Mass
6:00 p.m. Finance Committee
Tuesday, Apr. 20
8:45 a.m. Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 21
8:45 a.m. Mass
5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation following
6:00 p.m. First Communion Practice
Thursday, Apr. 22
8:45 a.m. Mass
10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dine & Donate at Panda Express
Friday, Apr. 23
5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation following
Saturday, Apr. 24
8:45 a.m. Mass with Reconciliation following
10:00 a.m. Young Adult Coffee at Abbey Coffee
5:00 p.m. Vigil Mass in Spanish
Sunday, Apr. 25
8:30 a.m. “Come & See” Session
10:00 a.m. Mass (mask required; live-stream)
5:00 p.m. Mass
6:00 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.
This Sunday, April 18th, Sunday School begins at 9:30 and Worship Service begins at 10:40am. Everyone is welcome and we invite you to join us! We strive to be proactive in dealing with Covid 19, so our pews are marked to help with distancing, hand sanitizer is provided and we have masks available.
Sunday Evening Service, TCY Youth Group and Olympians begin at 5pm.
Pastor Dale will bring the message “Jesus’ Devine Authority on Display” in the 10:40am Worship Service and in the 5pm Evening Worship, his focus will be on “How to Overcome Depression.”
We invite you to come and Worship, Praise and Experience the Fellowship of Believers in person! However, if you are unable, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
We serve a Risen Savior!
VAN BUREN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431, www.VanBuren UMC.org.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad will be presenting the message: “Blessed are the poor in spirit” Scripture: Matthew 5:3
J.O.Y. Club: April 20 - 12 p.m. - Fellowship Hall-We will practice COVID safety measures in preparing and serving the meal.
Little Ones Book Club-May 4-10:00 a.m.-Fellowship Hall
