BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, College & Young Adult Group, Youth Group & Children’s Ministry) will be meeting onsite at 9:45 a.m.

Children’s Ministry will be available downstairs for Infants-Grade 6 during the 11 a.m. Worship Gathering.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Pray – Message: Faith

Heritage Service scheduled tonight at 6 p.m. in the Chapel Room.

CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Theresa Doyle will share a Moment for children.

Pastor Bonnie will continue her series on “Divine Healing” with her message from Mark 12:28-31 entitled, “Divine Strength”.

Food Pantry: laundry soap, dish soap, mac and cheese, pudding cups, peanut butter

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time

13th 4 p.m. Ad Council Meeting

21st noon luncheon

26th UMW meeting 111:30 a.m.

HERBST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 2561 S 600 W, Marion IN 46953, 765-384-6878

Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Laura Marine

Our Mission: Plant Hope. Grow Faith. Harvest Love.

This week’s sermon: Who Cares? We Do

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Aaron McCauley will preach the morning service from 1 Samuel 12. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the evening service titled, “Biblical Living in Babylon”, from Daniel 1:1-9.

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, Sept. 10 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546

Password 978425

9:45 a.m. – SET Kick-Off Sunday

10:45 a.m. – Blended Service

Wednesday, September 13 – Wednesday Night Supper/Event – 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 14 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Saturday, September 16 – Women’s Ministry BBQ – 4 to 6:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union

Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.

Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten Commandments entitled “Free Indeed.”

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Morning Message: Working for God

Scripture: John 15:1-11 2 Thessalonians 3:6-15

Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.

Prayer Group: Thursday’s-6:30 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

Little Ones Book Club-October 3-10 a.m.-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-September 19-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.