BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Witness – Message: Provision
No Heritage Service meeting.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844 christland@gmail.com
Following the message for Children, Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Hebrews 11:29-12:2 the Worship Hour message entitled, “Strength from Weakness.”
Food Pantry needs: Hamburger Helper, chili, corn, juice and apple sauce
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time
14: 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting followed by Prayer Time
15: noon lunch
17: 5 p.m. Weiner Roast. All are welcome.
27: UMW meeting 11:30 a.m.
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m and 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume Oct 4.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “The Law of Labor”
II Thessalonians 3:6-10
Sunday Evening: No Evening Service
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Andrew Winey will be preaching in the morning service from Titus 3:1-11, “The Gospel Transformation”. In the evening service, Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching “The Good Gift of Work”.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek electives:
“Our share in the greatest treasure” by Pastor Terry Bishir
“He knows my name: A look at some of the unnamed women in the bible” by Randi Jones
“The crown of creation: What does it mean to bear God’s image?” by Drake Budde & Devin Miller
“Rejoice & Tremble: The surprising good news of the fear of the Lord” by Adam Drake
Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) program
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933
Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m. (Starting Sept. 7)
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092
Sunday, Sept. 4 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day (Church Office Closed)
Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Elder’s Mtg – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
stpaul catholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Trinity Victor Missionary B.C.: 2001 S. Gallatin St., Marion,
Trinity Victory M.B.C. will be honoring their Pastor Rev. Stanford Bolden 25th Pastoral Anniversary, Sunday, August 28 at 4 p.m. Special guest Pastor William Gibson and Grace M.B.C. Family.
Speaker for 11 a.m. service will be Pastor Freddie Brooks from Chicago, Ill. Sis. Lutrille Dixon will provide the music at 11 a.m. service.
Everyone welcome.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Sept. 4, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Our morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. with Pastor Tom Nash bringing the message, “The Cost of Vigilance,” from Mark 13:24-36,
Due to the Labor Day Holiday, there is no evening service so families can enjoy time together.
Our Annual Hog Roast is Sept. 11, 2022. Everyone is welcome for a day full of Worship, Food, Fun and Fellowship. It all begins at 10:40 a.m.
Come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin -city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Knowing Jesus and Making Him Known!
