BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 8:30AM & 11AM.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, College & Young Adult Group, Youth Group & Children's Ministry) will be meeting onsite at 9:45AM.
Family Sunday: Kids Grades 1-6 are welcome and encouraged to attend the upstairs Worship Gathering at 11AM. Nursery will be available downstairs in the Children's Wing for infants & toddlers.
Online Worship is available at 11AM via the following links:
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Pray - Message: Petitions
No Heritage Service scheduled tonight.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a Moment for Children.
Pastor Bonnie will begin a September series entitled Healing By God's Grace.
The message for 9/3 comes from Jeremiah 29:10-14 entitled, "Divine Forfiveness".
Communion will be served from the Lord's Table.
Food Pantry: laundry soap, dish soap, mac/cheese, pudding cups, peanut butter
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
13th 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting
21st noon luncheon
26th UMW meeting at 11:30 a.m.
HERBST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 2561 S 600 W, Marion IN 46953, 765-384-6878
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Laura Marine
Our Mission: Plant Hope. Grow Faith. Harvest Love.
This week's sermon: Made Worthy By God
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Aaron McCauley will preach the morning service from 1 Samuel 12. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the evening service titled, “Biblical Living in Babylon”, from Daniel 1:1-9.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, September 3 - The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. - Divine Service - (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. - SET
10:45 a.m. - Blended Service
Monday, September 4 - Labor Day Holiday - Office Closed
Thursday, September 7 - Men's Pizza/Bible Study - Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union
Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.
Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten Commandments entitled “Free Indeed.”
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Working for God
Scripture: John 15:1-11 2 Thessalonians 3:6-15
Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.
Prayer Group: Thursday's-6:30 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
Little Ones Book Club-September 5-10 a.m.-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-September 19-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
