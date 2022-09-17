BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Witness – Message: God’s Justice
Heritage Service will meet at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Speaker: Rev. Robert Van Cise
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following a story for Children, Pastor Rediger will be sharing from 1 Cor. 10:27-33 the Worship Hour message entitled, “Getting in Shape.”
Food Pantry items include: Hamburger Helper, chili, corn, juice and apple sauce
Activities:
Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Prayer Time
21st: 7 p.m. Special music and Sing-Along
27th: 11:30 am UMW meeting
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume Oct 4th, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Apostates Described”
Jude v. 8-13
Sunday Evening: “Apostates Described”
Jude v. 8-13
We will meet in the Cove, weather permitting
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 AM and 6:00 PM. Nathan Brock will be preaching in the morning service from 2 Timothy 2:2, “Faithful Teaching is Obedience to the Great Commission”. In the evening service, two of our missionary pastors will be reporting on “The Great Ambition.”
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek electives:
“Our share in the greatest treasure” by Pastor Terry Bishir
“He knows my name: A look at some of the unnamed women in the bible” by Randi Jones
“The crown of creation: What does it mean to bear God’s image?” by Drake Budde & Devin Miller
“Rejoice & Tremble: The surprising good news of the fear of the Lord” by Adam Drake
Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street,
Gas City, IN 46933
Telephone: 674-6300 newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Av.e,
Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092
Sunday, September 18 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
2:00 p.m. – Ladies’ Bible Study
Wednesday, September 21 – Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m. (Supper – 6 p.m.)
Thursday, September 22 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
stpaul catholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
