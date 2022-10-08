BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11AM via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Practical: Biblical Answers for Real Life Questions – Message: Worship

There will be no Heritage Service meeting tonight in light of the Mark Umfleet concert at BWC at 6PM.

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844

christland@gmail.com

Following a time for Children Pastor Rediger will be sharing from God’s Word the Worship Hour Message.

Food Pantry items: canned chicken, rice or pasta a roni, muffin mix, tomato soup and dish soap

Activities:

Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time

20: Noon luncheon

22: 7 p.m. Evening of music with the Master;s Own with a Free-Will offering

25: 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450

Grace@GraceCCMarion.com

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Bearing Others Burdens”

Romans 15:1-6

Sunday Evening: “Glorifying God Together”

Romans 15:7-21

Sunday Oct 16th 4-7PM Fall Bonfire in the Cove, everyone welcome

food, bounce houses, games, hayrides, and music

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching in the morning service from Luke 12, “Part 4 of Untangling Anxiety – Facing Anxiety with Christ.” Adam Drake will be preaching the evening service, “Rejoice & Tremble.”

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek electives:

“Our share in the greatest treasure” by Pastor Terry Bishir

“He knows my name: A look at some of the unnamed women in the bible” by Randi Jones

“The crown of creation: What does it mean to bear God’s image?” by Drake Budde & Devin Miller

“Rejoice & Tremble: The surprising good news of the fear of the Lord” by Adam Drake

Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933 674-6300

newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Sunday Evening Worship – 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Av.e, Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092

www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, October 9 – The following Worship Services will be held:

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

5:30 p.m. Youth Fall Festival (5:30 – 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 12 – Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m. (Supper – 6 p.m.)

No Choir Practice

Thursday, October 13 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon

Saturday, October 15 – Men’s Breakfast – 8 a.m.

Women’s Ministry Pulled Pork Dinner – 4 to 6:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjames marion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion

This Sunday, Oct. 9, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Our morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be preaching on “Profession Does Not Mean Possession” from Mark 14:10-21.

Our evening Worship Service begins at 5pm with Pastor Tom Nash will speak on “Godly Disciplines” using various scriptures.

TCY Youth and ages 3 through grade 6 also meet at 5pm.

Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.

God is Good All the Time…and All the Time God is Good!

