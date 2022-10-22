BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children's Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children's Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Practical: Biblical Answers for Real Life Questions - Message: Image of God
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Fred Cromer
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m..
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “John The Baptist-Most Unusual Baby”
Luke 1:5-25
Sunday Evening: 6:00 p.m. “Cumberland Gap Concert”
Conference Room – freewill offering
Followed with ice cream and cookies
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.. Pastor Chris Williams will be preaching the morning service from Esther 8:6 " When Calamity Strikes." Pastor Robert Cupps will be preaching the evening service, "Fearless" from Matthew 15:21-28.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek electives:
"Our share in the greatest treasure" by Pastor Terry Bishir
"He knows my name: A look at some of the unnamed women in the Bible" by Randi Jones
"The crown of creation: What does it mean to bear God's image?" by Drake Budde and Devin Miller
"Rejoice & Tremble: The surprising good news of the fear of the Lord" by Adam Drake
Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933 674-6300
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
**Nursery care provided**
Sunday Evening Worship - 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Av.e, Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092
Sunday, October 23 - The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. - Worship Service - (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. - Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. - Worship Service
Wednesday, October 26 - Choir Practice - 5 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event - 6:30 p.m. (Supper - 6 p.m.)
Thursday, October 27 - Men's Pizza/ Bible Study - Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Oct. 23 Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m.. Our morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking on “The Goodness of God” from Mark 15:15-41.
Our evening Worship Service begins at 5 p.m. with Pastor Tom Nash speaking on “The Burial of Jesus”, also from Mark15:42-47.
TCY Youth, 7th-12th grades, and Explorers, ages 3 through grade 6, also meet at 5 p.m.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Jesus is the same, yesterday, today, and forever!
