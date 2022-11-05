BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Practical: Biblical Answers for Real Life Questions – Message: Relationships
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6PM with a surprise speaker.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following the Children’s Moment, Pastor Rediger will share the message from God’s Word., “You Welcomed Me”. Following the message communion will be open for all who desire to partake from God’s Table.
Food Pantry: Baked Beans, Tuna, Canned Peaches, Cold Cereal and TP.
Activities:
Weds. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
9th: 4 p.m. Ad Council Meeting
17th: Noon Luncheon (THANKSGIVING MENU)
18th :Movie Night
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “John the Baptist”
Luke 1:5-25
Sunday Evening: “John the Baptist”
Luke 1:5-25
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service from Ruth 1 “ Family Decisions Determine Family Destinys.”
In our evening service, Andy Rickner will be preaching from 1 Samuel 9, “Saul & Jonathan: The consequences of a Father’s sin.”
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek electives:
Our Heart’s Desire, Anger & Contentment. The women will be learning to see God’s goodness and how to have a heart of contentment. The men will be learning how to calm their hearts and control anger according to scripture.
Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, November 6 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Noon – Chili Cook-Off
Wednesday, November 9 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m. (Supper – 6 p.m.)
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Nov. 6, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Our morning Worship Service begins at 10:40am as we begin Stewardship Month, with this year’s theme, “Stewarding Change”. Pastor Dale Schuiteman will begin the series by speaking on “Stewarding Our Thinking”, which is essential to managing change in our lives.
Our evening Worship Service begins at 5pm, with our evening service breaking into small groups, discussing how to implement the morning’s message into our daily lives.
TCY Youth, 7th-12th grades, and Explorers, ages 3 through grade 6, also meet at 5 p.m.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Jesus is the same, yesterday, today, and forever!
