BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Advent – Message: Hope
There will be no Heritage Service meeting on Sunday night in light of Thanksgiving.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.
721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following the Children’s Moments Pastor Rediger will be sharing the Worship Hour message entitled, “The Sign, The Advent.”
Food Pantry Items: baked beans, tuna, canned peaches, cold cereal and T.P.
Activities:
Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
December activities:
Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
15th Noon Luncheon
16th Nite of Navities 6 to 8 p.m. with refreshments
24th Christmas Eve Service TBA
25th Special Christmas Service
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E. Bradford Pike,
Marion | 664-3450,
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6: p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “God’s Righteous Judgment,” Part 1
Romans 2:1-16
Sunday Evening: “God’s Righteous Judgment,” Part 2
Romans 2:17-29
Saturday Dec 3r at 6:00 “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band (everyone welcome – wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season)
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH 517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service “The Promises of Christ’s First Coming.”
In our evening service, the church will gather for communion led by Pastor Terry Bishir.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
There will be no services Thursday, Nov. 24.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” St.,
Gas City, IN 46933
674-6300
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave.,
Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092
Sunday, Nov. 27 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.
Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2 – Nativity Walk – 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3 – Nativity Walk – 1 to 4 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Nov. 27 Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, Worship begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale Schuiteman closing out this year’s theme of Stewarding Change by focusing on the necessary attitude for change, “Thankfulness.”
There will be no evening Worship Service as we will be closing our Stewardship month with a banquet at Taylor University beginning at 6 p.m.
We hope you will join us on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for our Christmas Cantata “Silent Night, Holy Night.”
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Jesus loves you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.