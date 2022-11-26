BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Advent – Message: Hope

There will be no Heritage Service meeting on Sunday night in light of Thanksgiving.

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.

721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844

christland@gmail.com

Following the Children’s Moments Pastor Rediger will be sharing the Worship Hour message entitled, “The Sign, The Advent.”

Food Pantry Items: baked beans, tuna, canned peaches, cold cereal and T.P.

Activities:

Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time

December activities:

Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time

15th Noon Luncheon

16th Nite of Navities 6 to 8 p.m. with refreshments

24th Christmas Eve Service TBA

25th Special Christmas Service

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1810 E. Bradford Pike,

Marion | 664-3450,

Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6: p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “God’s Righteous Judgment,” Part 1

Romans 2:1-16

Sunday Evening: “God’s Righteous Judgment,” Part 2

Romans 2:17-29

Saturday Dec 3r at 6:00 “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band (everyone welcome – wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season)

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH 517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service “The Promises of Christ’s First Coming.”

In our evening service, the church will gather for communion led by Pastor Terry Bishir.

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

There will be no services Thursday, Nov. 24.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH

800 E. S. “C” St.,

Gas City, IN 46933

674-6300

newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Sunday Evening Worship – 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave.,

Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092

www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, Nov. 27 – The following Worship Services will be held:

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.

Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 – Nativity Walk – 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Nativity Walk – 1 to 4 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH

7252 S. Meridian St., Marion

This Sunday, Nov. 27 Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, Worship begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale Schuiteman closing out this year’s theme of Stewarding Change by focusing on the necessary attitude for change, “Thankfulness.”

There will be no evening Worship Service as we will be closing our Stewardship month with a banquet at Taylor University beginning at 6 p.m.

We hope you will join us on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for our Christmas Cantata “Silent Night, Holy Night.”

Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.

Jesus loves you!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.