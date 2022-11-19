BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/ BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Practical: Biblical Answers for Real Life Questions – Message: Money
Heritage Service will be meeting onsite in the Chapel at 6PM with a surprise speaker.
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m..
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. (no Bible study Nov 22)
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room. (No Bible study Nov 23)
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Praise God and be Thankful”
Psalm 100
Sunday Evening: No Evening service.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6p.m.. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service from Phillipians 1:1-11 “Praying and Saying Thank You.”
In our evening service, the church will gather for its annual Thanksgiving Praise dinner.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek electives:
Our Heart’s Desire, Anger & Contentment. The women will be learning to see God’s goodness and how to have a heart of contentment. The men will be learning how to calm their hearts and control anger according to scripture.
Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
No Sunday Evening Worship
Service this week
Wednesday
No Wednesday Night Prayer Service
No AWANA or Ignite Youth this week
Thursday
Special Thanksgiving Service 7 a.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, November 20 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Thursday, November 24 – Thanksgiving Day – (Office Closed)
Friday, November 25 – Office Closed
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Nov. 20, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, Pastor Tom Nash will bring the message “On Stealing Imaginary Cookies and Prayer” with Scripture from Matthew 6:9-15
Our evening Worship Service begins at 5pm, where we will be having interactive small groups at the church discussing that how prayer is vital to stewarding changes in our lives.
TCY Youth, 7th-12th grades, and Explorers, ages 3 through grade 6, also meet at 5pm.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Jesus loves you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.