BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. We have a special service this week: During both service times, our PowerSurge Kids ministry will be putting on their annual musical performance.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church will NOT be available during the service at 11 a.m. in light of our children’s musical. Kiddos Pre-K – Grade 6 are encouraged and welcome to attend the adult service with their families if they are not already acting in the musical performance. The Nursery will remain open downstairs in the Children’s Wing for infant care.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Special Service: PowerSurge Kids Presents: The Amazing Grace Race
Heritage Service will NOT be meeting tonight.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Children’s Moments with Theresa Doyle.
Pastor Redinger will be sharing from 1 corn. 11;28 AND GAL. 6;4 the worship hour message entitled, “Examine Ourselves”.
God’s Table will be shared with all who desire to participate.
Food Pantry: Chicken Noodle soup, green beans, toilet paper, rice, pancake syrup
Activit
Wednesday 6 pm Prayer Time
10th 4 p Ad. Council meeting
18th noon luncheon
23rd UMW meeting 11:30 am
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 AM and 6 PM. Pastor Aaron McCauley will preach the morning service out of 1 Samuel 8, “Give and Take.” Pastor Barry Earley will preach the evening service from Hebrews 12:5-14, “The Loving Discipline of God.”
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, May 7 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
11:30 a.m. – Rock’s Tenderloin Fundraiser (1:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 10 – Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday – May 13 – Men’s Breakfast – 8 a.m.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Contact: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431, [Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Restored
Scripture:2 Corinthians 5:16-19 John 21:12-19
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the Fall.
J.O.Y. Club-May 16-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
