BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church will be available during the service at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Wing downstairs.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/Brookhaven Wesleyan
Sermon Series: Life – Message: Loss/Grief
Heritage Service will NOT be meeting tonight.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning service titled, “Remember Their Death & Our Debt.” During our evening service, we will partake in communion together.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, May 28 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY (Office Closed)
Tuesday, May 30 – Red Cross Blood Drive – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 1 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m.
Wednesday Nights, from 6-7 p.m., we will be breaking away from our normal small group gatherings and will be having a Study in the Book of Job for all adults, and the Ladies Bible Study is The Voice of the Martyrs. The TCY Youth group, (ages 7th-12th grades), continue in their study in 1st,2nd,3rd John, and Explorers and their Parents will enjoy a cookout & games.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Holy Spirit Come
Scripture: 1 Corinthians 12:3b-13 Acts 2:1-21
Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.
J.O.Y. Club-June 20, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
