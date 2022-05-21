CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share with the children during the Worship Hour. Pastor Rediger’s message is entitled, “Money!!! The Root of All Evil”.
Food Pantry Items:
Mac and Cheese
Beef Stew
Boxed Mashed Potatoes
Pan Cake Mix
Paper Towel
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time
May 24 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in Sept.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “My Friends”
John 15:13-16
Sunday Evening: “My Friends”
John 15:13-16
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, Sweetser, 46987, 765-384-7004, www.libertyfamily.org.
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from Titus 1:1-5, “The Higher Standard of Godly Leaders” in the morning services and in the evening we will be Honoring “Hiding God’s Word in the Heart” (Awana Awards), Psalm 119:11.
Sunday school begins 9:45 a.m.
Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. are our Adult Electives, Awana (ages 2 yr-6th grade), and IMPACT Youth (grades 7-12) programs.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, May 22 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, May 25 – Wednesday Night Event – 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 26 – Elder Executive Mtg – 11 a.m.
Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Choir Practice – 6:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjames marion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
