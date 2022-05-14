CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Theresa Doyle will share a Children’s Story. John Pearson, Chaplain of Grant County jail will be our guest speaker.

Food Pantry: mac and cheese, beef stew, boxed mashed potatoes,pancake mix and paper towel

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time

19 – Luncheon

24 – UMW meeting 11:30 am

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in September

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Child Dedication”

Deuteronomy 6:4-7

Sunday Evening: Jam Session & Carry-in Meal

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, Sweetser, 46987, 765-384-7004, www.libertyfamily.org.

Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from John 21:1-25, “Human Effort or Heavenly Energy” in the morning and “Human Love or Heavenly Love” in the evening.

Sunday school begins 9:45 a.m.

Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. are our Adult Electives, Awana (ages 2 yr-6th grade), and IMPACT Youth (grades 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, May 15 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Wednesday, May 18 – Wednesday Night Event – 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Youth Team Mtg – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 -Men’s Breakfast

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.

This Sunday, May 15, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale speaking on “Here Comes the King” from Mark 11:1-11.

Evening Worship Service begins at 5pm. Pastor Dale will introduce “The Importance of a Worldview” from selected Scriptures.

TCY Youth Group and Olympian Kids also meet at 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.

