CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a Children’s Story. John Pearson, Chaplain of Grant County jail will be our guest speaker.
Food Pantry: mac and cheese, beef stew, boxed mashed potatoes,pancake mix and paper towel
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
19 – Luncheon
24 – UMW meeting 11:30 am
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in September
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Child Dedication”
Deuteronomy 6:4-7
Sunday Evening: Jam Session & Carry-in Meal
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, Sweetser, 46987, 765-384-7004, www.libertyfamily.org.
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from John 21:1-25, “Human Effort or Heavenly Energy” in the morning and “Human Love or Heavenly Love” in the evening.
Sunday school begins 9:45 a.m.
Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. are our Adult Electives, Awana (ages 2 yr-6th grade), and IMPACT Youth (grades 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, May 15 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, May 18 – Wednesday Night Event – 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 19 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Youth Team Mtg – 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21 -Men’s Breakfast
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.
This Sunday, May 15, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale speaking on “Here Comes the King” from Mark 11:1-11.
Evening Worship Service begins at 5pm. Pastor Dale will introduce “The Importance of a Worldview” from selected Scriptures.
TCY Youth Group and Olympian Kids also meet at 5 p.m.
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
