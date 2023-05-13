BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church will be available during the service at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Wing downstairs.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Life – Message: Parenting
Heritage Service will NOT be meeting tonight in light of Mother’s Day.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a Moment for Children.
Pastor Rediger will share from 2 Sam. 12:13 and 1 John 1:9 and Rom. 3:23 the message entitled, “All have Sinned.”
Food Pantry: chicken noodle soup, green beans, toilet paper, rice, pancake syrup
Activities:
17th 4 p.m. Ad Council Meeting followed by Prayer Time
18th noon luncheon
23rd 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 AM and 6 PM. Pastor Aaron McCauley will preach the morning service out of 1 Samuel 8, “Give and Take.” Pastor Barry Earley will preach the evening service from Hebrews 12:5-14, “The Loving Discipline of God.”
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, May 14 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Wednesday, May 17 – Intergenerational Event- 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, May 18 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., Happy Mother’s Day! Pastor Dale Schuiteman will bring his message “7 Qualities Of An Effective Mother” from Proverbs 31.
Wednesday Nights, from 6-7 p.m., we will be breaking away from our normal small group gatherings and will be having a Study in the Book of Job for all adults, and the Ladies Bible Study is The Voice of the Martyrs. The TCY Youth group, (ages 7th-12th grades), continue in their study in 1st,2nd,3rd John, and Explorers and their Parents will enjoy a cookout & games.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Contact: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431, [Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Brad Terhune will be delivering the message.
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.
J.O.Y. Club-June 20, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
