BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
There will be no Children’s Church during the 11 a.m. service due to Family Sunday (every first Sunday of the month). Kiddos grades 1 to 6 are welcome and encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. service with their adult family members. Childcare will be available for infants-preschoolers during the service.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Encounters – Message: King
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Speakers: Mapile & Hannah Vilakati.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Following the Moment for Children with Theresa Doyle, Donna Bahler will be our guest speaker representing Campus Crusade and her ministry in Central Indiana. Following the worship hour there will be a carry-in lunch and all are welcome to attend and fellowship.
Food Pantry: sloppy joe,mashed potatoes, ketchup, and dish soap
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer time
16th luncheon
29th UMW 11:30 a.m.
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Conduct Becoming of a Christian”
Philippians 1:27-30
Sunday Evening: “Fellowship”
Luke 22:14-23
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, March 5 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, March 8 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Lenten Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball (gym) – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours:
Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
10:00 a.m. Mass
5:00 p.m. Mass
Monday, February 27
8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday, February 28
8:45 a.m. Mass
Wednesday, March 1
8:45 a.m. Mass
5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation following
Thursday, March 2
8:45a.m. Mass
Friday, March 3
5:30p.m. Mass
Saturday, March 4
8:45 a.m. Mass
5:00p.m. Mass- Bilingual
Sunday, March 5
10:00 a.m. Mass
5:00 p.m. Mass
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale Schuiteman speaking on “The Faithfulness of God”, from Ruth Chapter 2.
This Wednesday Night, March 1, from 6 to 7 p.m., we will meet in Corporate Worship to conclude our series for the past six weeks. New Adult Group Studies will begin March 8. The new topics are: “The Reason for God”, “The Meaning of Marriage”, “A Look at Prayer”, and “It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way”. The TCY Youth group, (7th-12th grades), continue in their study in 1st, 2nd, 3rd John, and Explorer & Explorer Jr. Kids (3-6th grade) continue on their journey through the Bible beginning with Genesis and Creation.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers. If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Does Jesus’ presence mean peace?
Morning Scripture: Hebrews 11:29-39 Luke 12:49-53
Little Ones Book Club-March 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-March 21, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
