BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

There will be no Children’s Church during the 11 a.m. service due to Family Sunday (every first Sunday of the month). Kiddos grades 1 to 6 are welcome and encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. service with their adult family members. Childcare will be available for infants-preschoolers during the service.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Encounters – Message: King

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Speakers: Mapile & Hannah Vilakati.

CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Following the Moment for Children with Theresa Doyle, Donna Bahler will be our guest speaker representing Campus Crusade and her ministry in Central Indiana. Following the worship hour there will be a carry-in lunch and all are welcome to attend and fellowship.

Food Pantry: sloppy joe,mashed potatoes, ketchup, and dish soap

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer time

16th luncheon

29th UMW 11:30 a.m.

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Conduct Becoming of a Christian”

Philippians 1:27-30

Sunday Evening: “Fellowship”

Luke 22:14-23

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, March 5 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Wednesday, March 8 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.

Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.

Lenten Service – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball (gym) – 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

The Parish Office business hours:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

10:00 a.m. Mass

5:00 p.m. Mass

Monday, February 27

8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday, February 28

8:45 a.m. Mass

Wednesday, March 1

8:45 a.m. Mass

5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation following

Thursday, March 2

8:45a.m. Mass

Friday, March 3

5:30p.m. Mass

Saturday, March 4

8:45 a.m. Mass

5:00p.m. Mass- Bilingual

Sunday, March 5

10:00 a.m. Mass

5:00 p.m. Mass

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion

Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale Schuiteman speaking on “The Faithfulness of God”, from Ruth Chapter 2.

This Wednesday Night, March 1, from 6 to 7 p.m., we will meet in Corporate Worship to conclude our series for the past six weeks. New Adult Group Studies will begin March 8. The new topics are: “The Reason for God”, “The Meaning of Marriage”, “A Look at Prayer”, and “It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way”. The TCY Youth group, (7th-12th grades), continue in their study in 1st, 2nd, 3rd John, and Explorer & Explorer Jr. Kids (3-6th grade) continue on their journey through the Bible beginning with Genesis and Creation.

Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers. If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Morning Message: Does Jesus’ presence mean peace?

Morning Scripture: Hebrews 11:29-39 Luke 12:49-53

Little Ones Book Club-March 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-March 21, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.