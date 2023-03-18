BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Encounters – Message: Watch
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6PM. Speaker: Ken Gilmore
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Following a moment for children with Theresa Doyle, Former pastor of Christland, Irm Behm will share the worship hour message.
Food Pantry: sloppy joe, mashed potatoes, ketchup, dish soap and pancake mix
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
28th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 and 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “How Does God See Us?”
Romans 12:1,2 Part 2
Sunday Evening: “The Main Thing”
Psalm 41:1-3
HANFIELD GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH: 101 N 400 E, Marion, IN 46952
765-664-8726, info@hanfield.org
Service Times:
9:15 a.m. – Adult Bible Fellowship
10:30 a.m. – Worship
Thursdays- Celebrate Recovery 6 to 8:30 p.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, March 19 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Tuesday, March 21 – Red Cross Blood Drive – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Lenten Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 23 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball (gym) – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: The Three Trees
Scripture: John 3:11-13 Luke 23:39-43
Little Ones Book Club – April 4, 2023 – Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club – March 21, 2023 – 12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
