BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Encounters – Message: Rebuke
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Nathan Mabry
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a Childen’sMoment.
Pastor Rediger will share from John 6:30-31 and James 2:15-17 the message entitled, “Our Daily Bread.”. God’s Table will be open for all who desire to participate.
Food Pantry needs: Sloppy joe, mashed potatoes, pancake mix, ketchup, dish soap
Activities:
Weds. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
15th, noon luncheon (corned beef, loaded potatoes, desserts and drinks
28th, 11:30 am UMW meeting
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m, Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “How Does God See Us?”
Romans 12:1,2
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Jam Session & Ice Cream Fellowship
Bring your favorite cookies to share.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, March 12 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
3:00 p.m. Ladies’ Bible Study
Wednesday, March 15 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Lenten Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 16 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball (gym) – 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Ministry – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 – Men’s Breakfast – 8 a.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours:
Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale Schuiteman speaking on “Faith and Hope Calls Us To Action” from Ruth 3.
This Wednesday Night, March 8 from 6 to 7 p.m., New Adult Group Studies begin. The new topics are: “The Reason for God”, “The Meaning of Marriage”, “A Look at Prayer”, and “It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way”. The TCY Youth group, (ages 7th-12th grades), continue in their study in 1st, 2nd, 3rd John, and Explorer & Explorer Jr Kids ( 3-6th grade) continue on their journey through the Bible beginning with Genesis and Creation!
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
We’d love to have you join us in worship!
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: The Way of the Cross
Scripture: Romans 3:21-26 Mark 8:27-38
Little Ones Book Club-April 4, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-March 21, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
