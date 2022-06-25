BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St, Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings are meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Discipleship Groups meet at 10 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. at www.brook havenwesleyan.org/watch
Sermon Series: Virtuous
Heritage Service will meet in the Chapel at 6 p.m.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresea Doyle will share a Children’s Story followed by Pastor Rediger’s Worship Hour Message from Galatians 3:23-29 entitled, “All are one in Christ Jesus.”
Food Pantry items: sloppy joe, chicken noodle soup, pudding cups, salad dressing and noodles.
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
28th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting at church
July 18-22 Vacation Bible School 11 a.m.-1 p.m. light lunch provided
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in September
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “The Man Who Amazed Jesus”
Luke 7:1-10
Sunday Evening: No Evening Service
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from Titus 1:6-9 “Non-negotiable Standards for Pastoral Leadership,” part 1 in the morning and part 2 in the evening services.
Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
Thursday night at 6:30 PM is our unified video/discussion-based series titled “Epic Moments and Messages in Christian History.” Also at 6:30 p.m. will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegas city@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, June 26 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Youth Car Wash Fundraiser at Tom Schabo State Farm
Monday, June 27 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 28 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 29 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 30 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Friday, July 1 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjames marion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.
This Sunday, June 26, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking a message from Mark 12:1-12 entitled “Judgement on Christ’s Rejecters.”
Our Sunday evening service begins at 5pm. Pastor Dale will continue his series “Thinking Like a Christian: Developing a Biblical Worldview”. This week he will be focusing on “Theology: Where Does God Fit In.”
Our children’s summer program,”SeaQuest” begins at 5 p.m.
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
