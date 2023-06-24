BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church will be available during the service at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Wing downstairs.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Covenant – Message: Moses

Heritage Service scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. – Speaker: Nathan Mabry

CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Following the Children’s Moment by Theresa Doyle our guest speaker will be former Pastor Christland Jason Stanley sharing the Worship Hour Message. Food Pantry: corn, chili, cold cereal, tuna, vegetable oil

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time

27th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting at the Atchisons

Former Pastor Irv Behm will be our guest speaker on the 2nd of July

7/2 We welcome Christland’s new Pastor Bonnie Zickgraff.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, June 25 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546

Password 978425

9:45 a.m. – SET

10:45 a.m. – Blended Service

Monday, June 26 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 28 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 29 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, June 30 – Vacation Bible School (including program and lunch) – 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953

Our church doors open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Everyone is welcome and we invite you to join us!

View our Worship Services by going to our website at www.twin-city.org.

UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union

Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.

Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten

Commandments entitled “Free Indeed”.

No Sunday night or Wednesday night services for the month of June.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Morning Message: True Manhood

Scripture: Psalm 85:1-7 Ephesians 5:25, 6:4

Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.

Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.

J.O.Y. Club-June 20, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.