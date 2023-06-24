BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church will be available during the service at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Wing downstairs.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Covenant – Message: Moses
Heritage Service scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. – Speaker: Nathan Mabry
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Following the Children’s Moment by Theresa Doyle our guest speaker will be former Pastor Christland Jason Stanley sharing the Worship Hour Message. Food Pantry: corn, chili, cold cereal, tuna, vegetable oil
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
27th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting at the Atchisons
Former Pastor Irv Behm will be our guest speaker on the 2nd of July
7/2 We welcome Christland’s new Pastor Bonnie Zickgraff.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, June 25 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Monday, June 26 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 27 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 28 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 29 – Vacation Bible School – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Friday, June 30 – Vacation Bible School (including program and lunch) – 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953
Our church doors open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Everyone is welcome and we invite you to join us!
View our Worship Services by going to our website at www.twin-city.org.
UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union
Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.
Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten
Commandments entitled “Free Indeed”.
No Sunday night or Wednesday night services for the month of June.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: True Manhood
Scripture: Psalm 85:1-7 Ephesians 5:25, 6:4
Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.
J.O.Y. Club-June 20, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
