BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St, Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings are meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Discipleship Groups meet at 10 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. at www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
Sermon Series: Virtuous
There will be no Heritage Service meeting this Sunday night due to Father’s Day.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a Children’s message followed by Pastor Rediger’s Worship Hour message from
Romans 5:1-5 entitled, “Character and Hope”.
Food Pantry Items: sloppy joe, chicken noodle soup, pudding cups, salad dressing and noodles
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time
June 24 5-7 p.m. Free Icecream Social Join us for fellowship and desert
28 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting at church(CORRECTION)
July 18-22 VBS
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in September
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “3 Perspectives of Fatherhood – David, Joseph, Abraham”
Sunday Evening: No Evening Service
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH 517 Church Street, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday morning worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from I Corinthians 16:13, “Strong & Courageous Men.” In observance of Father’s Day, there will be no evening service.
Please join us Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. as we continue our video and discussion-based unified series titled “Epic Moments and Messages in Christian History.” Journey around the globe with us as we explore the people, places, and preaching that has shaped Christian history for the last 2,000 years.
Also Thursday at 6:30 p.m. will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, June 19 (Father’s Day) – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Church Picnic (Following 10:45 a.m. worship service)
Monday, June 20 – Red Cross Blood Drive – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 23 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.
This Sunday, June 12, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking a special Father’s Day sermon from Matthew 1:18-25, titled “What Joseph Teaches Us About Fatherhood.” All fathers attending will receive a special gift.
In lieu of Father’s Day, there will be no evening service so families can spend the day honoring fathers.
Our children’s summer program,”SeaQuest” will pick back up next Sunday at 5 p.m.
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Happy Father’s Day!
