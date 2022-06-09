CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Following a time for children with Theresa Doyle, Pastor Rediger will share the Worship Hour message entitled, "Faithful Servants" from 1 Corn. 4:1-2.
Iems for food pantry include:sloppy joe, chicken noodle soup, pudding cups, salad dressing and noodles.
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time
16th noon lunch picnic style
24th 5-7 pm FREE ICECREAM SOCIAL
28th UMW at the Atchisons 11:30 am
JULY 18-22 Vacation Bible School with Child Evangelis
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in Sept.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Not Legalism but Christ”
Colossians 2:16-23
Sunday Evening: “Not Carnality but Christ”
Colossians 3:1-17
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
**Nursery care provided**
Sunday Evening Worship - 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, June 12 - The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. - Worship Service - (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. - Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. - Worship Service
11:30 a.m. Rock's Tenderloin Fundraiser (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Noon - Parish Planning Council
4:00 p.m. Family Game Night (4 - 6 p.m.)
Tuesday, June 14 - Women' Ministry Mtg - 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16 - Men's Pizza/Bible Study - Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.
This Sunday, June 12, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking from Mark 11:27-23, and will speaking on “The Authority of Jesus”.
Our evening service begins at 5 p.m. The Denner’s will be in concert, kicking off our Summer Concert Series. Everyone is welcome. SeaQuest Summer Kids Programs begin at 5 p.m.
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
God Loves You!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.