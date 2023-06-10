BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church will be available during the service at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Wing downstairs.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Covenant – Message: Noah
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight at 6 p.m. – Speaker: Nathan Mabry
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Join us on June 11th for Pastor Rediger’s farewell message.
Theresa Doyle will share a Children’s Moment.
Pastor Rediger will share from Matt.23-24 and Matt. 18:15 the message entitled, “CONFESS, ONE TO ANOTHER”
Food Pantry Needs: corn, chili, tuna, cereal, vegetable oil
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
15th noon luncheon
18th Speaker from Gideons, Don Renakler
25th Guest speaker Jason Stanley
27th UMW meeting at Atchisons 11:30 a.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, June 11 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Tuesday, June 13 – Women’s Ministry – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 15 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m.
Wednesday Nights, from 6-7 p.m., we will be breaking away from our normal small group gatherings and will be having a Study in the Book of Job for all adults, and the Ladies Bible Study is The Voice of the Martyrs. The TCY Youth group, (ages 7th-12th grades), continue in their study in 1st,2nd,3rd John, and Explorers and their Parents will enjoy a cookout & games.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union
Chapel Baptist will have Morning worship at 10 a.m. Bill Sparks will be speaking, continuing with part 2 of a series on the Ten Commandments.
No Sunday evening or Wednesday evening services for the month of June.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: He Will Return
Scripture 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 Revelations 20:11-15
Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.
J.O.Y. Club-June 20, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
