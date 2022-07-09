BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St, Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Discipleship Groups will meet onsite at 10 a.m.
Childcare and Children’s Church is available downstairs in the Children’s Wing at 10a.m. and 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following link:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
Sermon Series: Virtuous
Heritage Service will be meeting onsite in the Chapel at 6p.m.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresea Doyle will share a Children’s Story. Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Galatians 6::1-16 the Worship Hour Message enitled, “SPIRIT OF GENLENESS.”
Food Pantry Items:
Stuffing Mix
Peanut butter
Rice
Green Beans
Toilet Paper
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time allare welcome to bring your requests for prayer
13th 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting followed by Prayer Time
18th – 22nd VBS 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with snacks
21st noon lunch
26th 11:30 a.m. UMW at the Atchisons’
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 am, Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m..
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in September
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Communion with our Lord”
Matthew 3:13-17
Sunday Evening: “Our New Nature & the Christian Home”
Colossians 3:13-25
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.liberty family.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from Titus 1:7, “What A Pastor Must Not Be” in the morning and in the evening from Titus 1:8-9, “What A Pastor Must Be.”
Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
Thursday 6:30 p.m. Unified service continuing the video/discussion based series “Epic Moments and Messages in Christian History.” Also, AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grades 7-12) programs.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, July 10 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Thursday, July 14 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholic marion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion.
This Sunday, July 10th, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking on “The Profile of a Religious Hypocrite” from Mark 12:13-17.
Evening service begins at 5 p.m., where Pastor Dale will continue his series “Thinking like a Christian” as he discusses how knowing God is the foundation to a Biblical Worldview.
Our children’s summer program,”SeaQuest” meet at 5 p.m. for ages 3 through 6th grades.
One special announcement, Sunday July 17, the Gospel group “The Kramers” will be ministering to the church through music at 5 p.m.
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Just a reminder ... Jesus is STILL Lord!
