BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Childcare will be available downstairs in the Children’s Wing during the 11 a.m. Worship Gathering.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Covenant – Message: Jesus
Heritage Service scheduled for 6 p.m. in the old Chapel room.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Today we want to make welcome our new Pastor Bonnie Zickgraf.
Following a time for Children’s Moment Pastor Irv Behm will share the Worship Hour Message.
Food Pantry Needs: canned chicken, canned pasta, peaches, salad dressing, juice
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time
12th 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting
20th Noon Lunch
25th 11:30 a.m. UMW Meeting
HERBST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 2561 S 600 W, Marion IN 46953, 765-384-6878
Free Community Gentle Yoga, Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably. No experience necessary. No registration.
Youth Cooking Lessons – 4 Tuesdays: July 11, 18, 25 and August 1 from 5-7 p.m. in our church kitchen Cost is $40, (scholarships are available) Contact Catina Ratliff at crratliff@comteck.com to register.
Tuesday Community Art Group beginning July 11 from 6-8 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Adults welcome to bring your own project and supplies to work on in community with others. No registration.
Seniors Group, Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. All seniors are welcome to free Community Senior Cards and Cookies (or pie/cake) group from 1-3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. No registration.
Free Cancer Support Group, 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the YMCA Board Room
Partnering with Cancer Resources of Grant County, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the YMCA of Grant County our cancer support group is facilitated by cancer survivor, Pastor Laura Marine. Adult patients, survivors, and/or caregivers living-in or being treated-in Grant County are welcome. Contact us at csggrantcounty@gmail.com for more information.
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, July 9, 2023 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Noon – Celebration Lunch for Pastor
Thursday, July 13 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953
Our church doors open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Everyone is welcome and we invite you to join us!
Pastor Dale Schuiteman will continue his series on “How Genuine Christianity Can Revolutionize A Culture”. This week’s sermon is titled “No Passion – No Impact”, from Revelations 2-1:7.
Join us on Wednesday nights this summer at 6 p.m. for Bible study and prayer. We have a general Bible study titled “Praying the Lord’s Prayer “ and a Ladies only study titled “Voice of the Martyrs”.
View our Worship Services by going to our website at www.twin-city.org.
UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union
Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.
Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten
Commandments entitled “Free Indeed”.
No Sunday night or Wednesday night services for the month of June.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Looking Forward
Scripture: Psalm 16
Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.
J.O.Y. Club-July 18, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
