BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 11 a.m. only.
There will be NO Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Youth Group & Children’s Church) meeting onsite this morning.
Childcare will be available downstairs in the Children’s Wing during the 11 a.m. Worship Gathering for infants & toddlers only.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Message: The Sower
There will be NO Heritage Venue meeting tonight – Family Camp will meet for evening service at 6:30 p.m. out at Fairmount Camp.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, July 30, 2023 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Thursday, August 3 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, south marionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST: 7252 S Meridian St, Marion, IN 46953
Our church doors open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Everyone is welcome and we invite you to join us!
Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be finishing his series, “Reigniting Passion for Jesus” with an emphasis on Remembering What Christ did for you, from 1 Corinthians 11:23-26.
Join us on Wednesday nights this summer at 6 p.m. for Bible study and prayer. We have a general Bible study titled “Praying the Lord’s Prayer “ and a Ladies only study titled “Voice of the Martyrs”.
View our Worship Services by going to our website at www.twin-city.org.
UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union
Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.
Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten Commandments entitled “Free Indeed”.
No Sunday night or Wednesday night services for the month of June.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Why We Need A Church
Scripture: Ephesians 2:19-22; Matthew 12:46-50
Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.
Little Ones Book Club will resume in the fall.
J.O.Y. Club-August 15, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
