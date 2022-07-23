BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gathering will be meeting onsite at 11 a.m. only.
There will be no Discipleship Groups meeting this weekend.
No Youth Group will be meeting this weekend.
There will be no Children’s Church during the 11 a.m. service; however, the nursery will remain open for infant & toddler care.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following link:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
Sermon Series: Virtuous
There will be no Heritage Service meeting tonight. 6:30 p.m. Family Camp service out at Fairmount Camp in Fairmount.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844 christland@gmail.com
Following the Children’s Story with Theresa Doyle, Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Romans 5:1-5 the Worship Hour message entitled, “Character and Hope.”
Food Pantry needs:
Stuffing mix, peanut butter, rice, green beans and toilet paper
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
August 19th 5-7 p.m. Carnival
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450 Grace@GraceCCMarion.com
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in Sept.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “The Christian Home”
Colossians 3:16-17
Sunday Evening: “Christian Graces”
Colossians 4
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will continue preaching from the book of Titus in the morning and evening services. Communion will be observed in the evening service.
Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
Thursday 6:30 p.m. Unified service continuing the video/discussion based series “Epic Moments and Messages in Christian History.” Also, AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grades 7-12) programs.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, July 24 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Thursday, July 28 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjames marion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH:
1031 Kem Road, Marion 765-664-6345 www.stpaul catholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, July 24th, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., with Pastor Dale speaking from Mark 12:28-34, “Being Close is Not Close Enough.”
Evening service begins at 5 p.m., with Pastor Dale speaking on “Thinking Like a Christian in Philosophy.”
Our children’s summer program, ”SeaQuest” meet at 5 p.m. for ages 3 through 6th grades.
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Just a reminder … Jesus is STILL Lord!
