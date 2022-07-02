BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St, Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday worship gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Discipleship Groups meet onsite at 10 a.m.
Online worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following link:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
Sermon Series: Virtuous
Heritage Service will not be meeting tonight due to the 4th of July holiday.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Following the Children’s Story Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Galatians 5:1, 13-25 the Worship hour message entitled,”To Be Fruitful”.
Food Pantry Items:
Stuffing Mix, Peanut Butter, Rice, Green Beans and T.P.
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
13th 4 p.m. Ad Council Meeting
18th-22nd VBS 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. snacks provided
21st Noon Lunch
26th UMW meeting at Atchisons
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in Sept.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “They Are Still Words of Wisdom”
Joshua 23:6-13
Sunday Evening: No Evening Service
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 / 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. In the morning services Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from Genesis 18:16-22, “Righteous Intercession for Unrighteous People.” In the evening service we will join together and Pray for America.
Sunday School 9:45 a.m.
Thursday 6:30 p.m. continuing the video/discussion-based series Epic Moments and Messages in Christian History. Also, AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegas city@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, July 3 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Monday, July 4 – Independence Day (Office Closed)
Thursday, July 7 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion .org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
