BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St, Marion, 765-674-2237

Sunday worship gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Discipleship Groups meet onsite at 10 a.m.

Online worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following link:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

Sermon Series: Virtuous

Heritage Service will not be meeting tonight due to the 4th of July holiday.

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion, 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Following the Children’s Story Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Galatians 5:1, 13-25 the Worship hour message entitled,”To Be Fruitful”.

Food Pantry Items:

Stuffing Mix, Peanut Butter, Rice, Green Beans and T.P.

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time

13th 4 p.m. Ad Council Meeting

18th-22nd VBS 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. snacks provided

21st Noon Lunch

26th UMW meeting at Atchisons

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, 664-3450, Grace@GraceCCMarion.com.

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume in Sept.

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “They Are Still Words of Wisdom”

Joshua 23:6-13

Sunday Evening: No Evening Service

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 / 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. In the morning services Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching from Genesis 18:16-22, “Righteous Intercession for Unrighteous People.” In the evening service we will join together and Pray for America.

Sunday School 9:45 a.m.

Thursday 6:30 p.m. continuing the video/discussion-based series Epic Moments and Messages in Christian History. Also, AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegas city@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, July 3 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Monday, July 4 – Independence Day (Office Closed)

Thursday, July 7 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion .org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, (765) 664-6345; www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

