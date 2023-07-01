Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.