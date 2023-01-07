BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN

2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Promises – Message: Salvation

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Rev. Rick Carder

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.

721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844

christland@gmail.com

Following a Moment for Children, Pastor Rediger will begin a four-week series on Worship and Humility. His message for Jan. 8 is entitled “Worship-Humility-Redemption_ from Philipians 2:1-13.

Food Pantry Needs: Chicken noodle soup, mac and cheese, peanut butter, pudding cups, crackers

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m.Prayer Time

11th 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting

19th Noon Luncheon

24th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952

Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6 p.m. Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 am

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 am

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Finishing the Work of the Lord”

Acts 1:1-11

Sunday Evening: No Evening Service

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH

800 E. S. “C” St. Gas City, IN 46933

Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH

517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Aaron McCauley will be preaching the morning service “On the road of new life – Oh the places you will go.” Acts 16. Pastor Corey Wilson will preach the evening service, “The only life that is pleasing to God.” Matthew 5. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek elective series,

“The whole in our health.” Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092 www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, January 8 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

3:00 p.m. Ladies’ Bible Study

Wednesday, January 11 – Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday Night Event Service – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 12 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH

1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING

5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953

southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE

108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “Arise and Shine” Scripture: Matthew 5:14-16 Isaiah 60:1-3

Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-January 17, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

