BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN
2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Promises – Message: Salvation
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Rev. Rick Carder
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.
721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following a Moment for Children, Pastor Rediger will begin a four-week series on Worship and Humility. His message for Jan. 8 is entitled “Worship-Humility-Redemption_ from Philipians 2:1-13.
Food Pantry Needs: Chicken noodle soup, mac and cheese, peanut butter, pudding cups, crackers
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m.Prayer Time
11th 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting
19th Noon Luncheon
24th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m. Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 am
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 am
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Finishing the Work of the Lord”
Acts 1:1-11
Sunday Evening: No Evening Service
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” St. Gas City, IN 46933
Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH
517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Aaron McCauley will be preaching the morning service “On the road of new life – Oh the places you will go.” Acts 16. Pastor Corey Wilson will preach the evening service, “The only life that is pleasing to God.” Matthew 5. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek elective series,
“The whole in our health.” Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092 www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, January 8 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
3:00 p.m. Ladies’ Bible Study
Wednesday, January 11 – Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 12 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING
5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE
108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “Arise and Shine” Scripture: Matthew 5:14-16 Isaiah 60:1-3
Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-January 17, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
