BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN

2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m. This Sunday will be Family Sunday: Kids 1st-6th grade are welcomed to join their families in the adult services.

Childcare will be offered for infants-preschool in the Children's Wing downstairs during the 11 a.m. service.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m. There will be NO Children's Church this Sunday.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Promises - Message: Eternal Life

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Fred Cromer

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952

Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Our Spiritual Transformation”

Dead to Sin, Alive to God

Romans 6:1-14

Sunday Evening: “Our Spiritual Transformation”

Dead to Sin, Alive to God

Romans 6:15-23

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH

517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987

www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning service "Kingdom Priorities - The Priority of Godly Relationships." Proverbs 18:24.

An Evening of worship will take place during our evening service.

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective series.

Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH

800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933

Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

**Nursery care provided**

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, January 29 - The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. - Worship Service - (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425) *

9:45 a.m. - Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. - Worship Service *

Wednesday, February 1 - Choir Practice - 5 p.m.

Supper - 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday Night Event - 6:30 p.m. :

Family Life Mtg - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 2 - Men's Pizza/Bible Study - Noon

Pickleball - 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH

1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING

5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953

southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE

108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: "How can the message of the cross be foolish?" Scripture: Psalm 15 1 Corinthians 1:18-31

Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-February 21, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.