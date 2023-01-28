BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN
2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m. This Sunday will be Family Sunday: Kids 1st-6th grade are welcomed to join their families in the adult services.
Childcare will be offered for infants-preschool in the Children’s Wing downstairs during the 11 a.m. service.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m. There will be NO Children’s Church this Sunday.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Promises – Message: Eternal Life
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Fred Cromer
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Our Spiritual Transformation”
Dead to Sin, Alive to God
Romans 6:1-14
Sunday Evening: “Our Spiritual Transformation”
Dead to Sin, Alive to God
Romans 6:15-23
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH
517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning service “Kingdom Priorities – The Priority of Godly Relationships.” Proverbs 18:24.
An Evening of worship will take place during our evening service.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective series.
Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933
Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, January 29 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, February 1 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m. :
Family Life Mtg – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 2 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING
5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE
108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “How can the message of the cross be foolish?” Scripture: Psalm 15 1 Corinthians 1:18-31
Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-February 21, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
