BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN
2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting on site at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Promises – Message: Wisdom
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6PM. Speaker: Fred Cromer
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 and 10 am, Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m..
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Born With A Purpose”
Isaiah 44:1-3
Sunday Evening: jam session and ice cream/cookies
Everyone welcome
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH
517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning service “On the road of new life – We Live Unashamed.” Romans 1:14-17.
Communion will take place during our evening service.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek elective series,
“The whole in our health.” Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” Street, Gas City, IN 46933
Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, January 22 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
IWU “Redeemed” will be sharing music during both worship services
Wednesday, January 25 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 26 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING
5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40 a.m., Pastor Dale Schuiteman continues his new series in the Book of Ruth, speaking from Chapter 1:6-22, with his title, “Naomi: From Famine to Grief.”
There is no Sunday Evening Service.
Wednesday Nights have now begun with a meal from 5:15 to 5:50 p.m., followed by 6 to 7 p.m. with four Adult Small Groups with DVD and discussion. The group choices are: “Rock Solid Finances”, “Re Engaging Your Bible”, “The Case for Christ” and a Ladies Bible Study-“What Are You Afraid Of?” TCY Youth (ages 7th-12th grades) begin a study in 1st ,2nd ,3rd John and Explorer & Explorer Jr Kids (ages 3-6th grade) will be going on a journey through the Bible beginning with Genesis and Creation.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
We’d love to have you join us in worship!
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE
108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “What’s My Test Score” Scripture: Deuteronmy 8:1-6 Psalm 139:1-12, 23-24
Little Ones Book Club – Feb. 7 – Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-Feb. 21 – 12 p.m. – Fellowship Hall
