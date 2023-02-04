BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN
2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m. This Sunday will be Family Sunday: Kids 1st-6th grade are welcomed to join their families in the adult service at 11 a.m.
Childcare will be offered for infants-preschool in the Children’s Wing downstairs during the 11 a.m. service.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group, Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
February is Missions Month – Speaker: Dr. Jo Anne Lyon
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m.. Speaker: Jim Keilholtz.
CHRISTLAND UMC
Following a “Monment for Children” with Theresa Doyle, Pastor Rediger will share the Worship Hour message entitled, “Humble by Choice” from Isaiah 66:2. All are invited to the Lord’s Table for communion following the message.
Food Pantry Items: beef stew, chunky soup, noodles, laundry soap and hot cereal
Activities: Wednesdays 6 p.m. Open Prayer Time
16th: Noon Luncheon with various pastas, salad, deserts and drinks
28th: 11:30 am UMW meeting
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “What Empowers You?”
Ecclesiastes 4:1-6
Sunday Evening: “What Empowers You?”
Ecclesiastes 4:1-6
ST. JAMES L UTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, February 5 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821
696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
3:00 p.m. – Ladies’ Bible Study
Wednesday, February 8 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m
Thursday, February 9 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
Youth Mtg – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 11 – Margo’s Blankets – 9 a.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING
5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
Our Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships meet at 9:30 a.m. Our Morning Worship Service begins at 10:40am, Pastor Tom Nash continues the series in the Book of Ruth, his message: “The Results of Faith” from Ruth 2:1-7.
Wednesday Nights run from 6 to 7 p.m. with four Adult Small Groups with DVD and discussion. The group choices are: “Rock Solid Finances”, “Re Engaging Your Bible”, “The Case for Christ” and a Ladies Bible Study-“What Are You Afraid Of?” TCY Youth (ages 7th-12th grades) continue in their study in 1st ,2nd ,3rd John and Explorer & Explorer Jr Kids (ages 3-6th grade) continue on their journey through the Bible beginning with Genesis and Creation!
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE
108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “How can the message of the cross be foolish?” Scripture: Psalm 15 1 Corinthians 1:18-31
Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-February 21, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.