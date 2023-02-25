BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Missions Month – Speaker: Dr. Mark Gorveatte – Crossroads District Superintendent
There will be NO Heritage Service tonight at 6 p.m. in light of Taste of Missions in the Family Center at 5 p.m.. Come eat food from around the world with us!
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a moment for children. Pastor Rediger will begin a new series entitled “The Lord’s Prayer.”
The message for the 26th is entitled, “Hallowed Be Thou Name” from Matthew 6:9-13.
Food Pantry Needs: chunky soup, beef stew, noodles, laundry soap, hot cereal
Activities:
28th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m..
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “The Lord’s Supper”
I Corinthians 11:23-32
Sunday Evening: “Freed from the Law”
Romans 7:1-12
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, February 26 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, March 1 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Soup Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Lenten Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball (gym) – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 – Margo’s Blankets – 9:30 a.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours:
Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
10:00 a.m. Mass
5:00 p.m. Mass
Monday, February 27
8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday, February 28
8:45 a.m. Mass
Wednesday, March 1
8:45 a.m. Mass
5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation following
Thursday, March 2
8:45a.m. Mass
Friday, March 3
5:30p.m. Mass
Saturday, March 4
8:45 a.m. Mass
5:00p.m. Mass- Bilingual
Sunday, March 5
10:00 a.m. Mass
5:00 p.m. Mass
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Miracles, are they real today?
Scripture: John 2:1-11 Exodus 11:1-8 12:29-30
Little Ones Book Club-March 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-March 21, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
