BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Missions Month – Speaker: James Winn with Global Partners

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Nathan Mabry

CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Theresa Doyle will share the Children’s Moment.

Pastor Rediger will share from John 1:14-17 the message entitled, “ Grace and Gratitude”. Pastor Rediger will begin a new series searching the Lord’s Prayer.

Food Pantry needs: beef stew, chunky soup, noodles, laundry soap, hot cereal

Activities:

Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time

28th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting at the church

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Freed From Sin and Slaves unto Righteousness”

Romans 6:15-23

Sunday Evening: 5-7 PM Family Game Night In the Youth Room and Gym

Bring finger foods to share (no utensils needed) also bring

Your favorite games for a fun evening.

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St., Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Adam Drake will preach the morning service “After God’s Heart – A Heart That Sings” 1 Samuel 2:1-10. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the evening service “Revive Us Again – Isaiah’s Personal Revival” Isaiah 6:1-13. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m. will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, February 19 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Wednesday, February 22 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.

Ash Wednesday Service – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Morning Message: Miracles, are they real today?

Scripture: John 2:1-11 Exodus 11:1-8 12:29-30

Little Ones Book Club-March 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-February 21, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

