BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Missions Month – Speaker: James Winn with Global Partners
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Nathan Mabry
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share the Children’s Moment.
Pastor Rediger will share from John 1:14-17 the message entitled, “ Grace and Gratitude”. Pastor Rediger will begin a new series searching the Lord’s Prayer.
Food Pantry needs: beef stew, chunky soup, noodles, laundry soap, hot cereal
Activities:
Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
28th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting at the church
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952, Grace@GraceCCMarion.org
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Freed From Sin and Slaves unto Righteousness”
Romans 6:15-23
Sunday Evening: 5-7 PM Family Game Night In the Youth Room and Gym
Bring finger foods to share (no utensils needed) also bring
Your favorite games for a fun evening.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St., Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Adam Drake will preach the morning service “After God’s Heart – A Heart That Sings” 1 Samuel 2:1-10. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the evening service “Revive Us Again – Isaiah’s Personal Revival” Isaiah 6:1-13. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m. will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, Telephone: 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, February 19 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546; Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday, February 22 – Choir Practice – 5 p.m.
Ash Wednesday Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 23 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Miracles, are they real today?
Scripture: John 2:1-11 Exodus 11:1-8 12:29-30
Little Ones Book Club-March 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-February 21, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
