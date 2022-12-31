BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN

2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gathering will be meeting onsite at 11AM only.

There will be NO Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children's Church) meeting this Sunday or during the week next week.

There will be NO childcare available this Sunday - children are welcomed to attend the adult worship service. Activity Bags will be provided for kids. The nursery will remain open downstairs for infants and toddlers.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Message: Anticipating Christ

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.

721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844

christland@gmail.com

Theresa Doyle will share a Children's Moment. and light the Christmas Candle.

Pastor Rediger will share a Message for Christmas.

Communion will be offered to all who desire to participate.

Activities:

Dec. 31 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service pp from 12/24

Wednesdays 6 pm Prayer Time

Jan. 11 - 4 p.m. Ad. Council meeting followed by Prayer Time

Jan. 19 -  Noon Luncheon

Jan. 24 -  11:30 a.m. UMW meeting

 

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH

517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service "On the road of new life." Acts 9

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. No Sunday evening service.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective series,

"The whole in our health." Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade)

and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, January 1 - The following Worship Service will be held :

9:30 a.m. - Christmas Day Worship Service - (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

Monday, January 2 - Office Closed

Tuesday, January 3 - Red Cross Blood Drive - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 4 - Choir Practice- 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 5 - Men's Pizza/Bible Study - Noon

Pickleball - 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH

1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING

5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953

www.southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE

108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: "New Year, New Hope, Old Source" Scripture: Matthew 3:13-17 Hebrews 10:11-18

Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-January 17, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.