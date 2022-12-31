BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN
2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gathering will be meeting onsite at 11AM only.
There will be NO Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children's Church) meeting this Sunday or during the week next week.
There will be NO childcare available this Sunday - children are welcomed to attend the adult worship service. Activity Bags will be provided for kids. The nursery will remain open downstairs for infants and toddlers.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Message: Anticipating Christ
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.
721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Theresa Doyle will share a Children's Moment. and light the Christmas Candle.
Pastor Rediger will share a Message for Christmas.
Communion will be offered to all who desire to participate.
Activities:
Dec. 31 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service pp from 12/24
Wednesdays 6 pm Prayer Time
Jan. 11 - 4 p.m. Ad. Council meeting followed by Prayer Time
Jan. 19 - Noon Luncheon
Jan. 24 - 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH
517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service "On the road of new life." Acts 9
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. No Sunday evening service.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective series,
"The whole in our health." Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade)
and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, January 1 - The following Worship Service will be held :
9:30 a.m. - Christmas Day Worship Service - (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
Monday, January 2 - Office Closed
Tuesday, January 3 - Red Cross Blood Drive - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday, January 4 - Choir Practice- 5 p.m.
Thursday, January 5 - Men's Pizza/Bible Study - Noon
Pickleball - 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING
5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE
108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: "New Year, New Hope, Old Source" Scripture: Matthew 3:13-17 Hebrews 10:11-18
Little Ones Book Club-February 7, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-January 17, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.