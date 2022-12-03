BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Advent – Message: Peace
No Heritage Service. Join us for our Christmas Sing at 6 p.m. in the Main Sanctuary!
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.
721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following the lighting of the Advent Candle for Advent Pastor Rediger will be sharing the Message entitled, “A Lamp unto My Feet”, from Psalm 119:105
Items for Food Pantry: canned chicken, stuffing mix, pasta spaghetti and sauce, tomato soup
Activities:
6th: 11:30 a.m. UMW hosting all women of the church at the Hostess House for Christmas Luncheon
Wednesdays: 6 p.m. prayer time, all are welcome
15th: noon luncheon
16th: 6-8 p.m. Night of Navities with refreshments
27th: UMW Meeting ??
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E. Bradford Pike,
Marion | 664-3450,
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Finding Favor With God” , Part 1
Luke 1:26-31
Sunday Evening: “Finding Favor With God”, Part 2
Luke 1:26-31
Saturday Dec 3 at 6:00 “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band
Everyone welcome – wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH 517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 AM and 6:00 PM. Pastoral Intern Adam Drake wil be preaching the morning service from Jeremiah 23:1-6 “ The Promise of His Righteousness.”
In our evening service, the church will gather for the children’s Christmas program, The Secret of Snowflake County.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our new midweek elective, Making Christmas Personal.
Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” St.,
Gas City, IN 46933
674-6300
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave.,
Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092
Sunday, December 4 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
1:00 p.m. – Nativity Walk (1 to 4 p.m.)
Wednesday, December 7 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.
Advent Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 8 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, Worship begins at 10:40 a.m. with Pastor Dale Schuiteman speaking on “Christmas is a Message of Hope”, from Luke 2:1-14.
At 6 p.m., (note the change in time), our choir will present a Christmas Cantata, “Silent Night, Holy Night.”
We hope you will join us for a night of worship in music and praise, to begin the Christmas season!
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Jesus loves you!
