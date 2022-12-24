BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN

2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gathering will be meeting onsite at 11 a.m. only.

There will be no Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) meeting this Sunday or during the week next week.

There will be no childcare available this Sunday – children are welcomed to attend the adult worship service. Activity Bags will be provided for kids.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Hark – Message: Light

There will be no Heritage Service meeting. Merry Christmas to you and yours!

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.

721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844

christland@gmail.com

Following the Children’s Storyand lighting of the Advent Candle by Theresa Doyle, Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Luke 2:111 the message entitled, “Unto You is Born this Day”.

Food pantry needs: canned chicken, stuffing mix, pasta, spaghetti and sauce, tomato soup

Activities:

Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer time.

Hava a Happy and Safe New Year!

GETHSEMANE EPISCOPAL CHURCH

815 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953

765-664-4638 www.gethsemanemarion.org

Saturday, Dec. 24 8 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Mass

Sunday Dec. 25 10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion | 664-3450,

Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. (cancelled until Jan. 3)

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room. (cancelled until Jan. 4)

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News: Saturday Evening – 6:00 Communion Service

Sunday Morning: “What Child is This”

Luke 2:1-14

( 10:00 service only—no Sunday school or Children’s church)

Sunday Evening: No Evening Service

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH

517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Christmas Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service from Luke2:8-20 “ The Gift of Peace”

No Sunday school or evening service.

No evening services Thursday, Dec. 29.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH

800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300

newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Join us for a Special Christmas Morning Service

Sunday, Dec. 25 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – The following Worship Service will be held :

9:30 a.m. – Christmas Day Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

Monday, Dec. 26 – Office Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH

1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING

5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953

www.southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH

7252 S. Meridian St., Marion

Join us on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. for a special Candlelight Communion Service. All are welcome to attend.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, we will be celebrating Christmas with Morning Worship only at 10:40 a.m. Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking about “The Real Purpose of Christmas”, from selected scriptures.

Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE

108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “The Wonder of Christ’s Birth”” Scripture: Luke 2:1-20 and Galations 4:4-7

Little Ones Book Club – Feb. 7, 2023 – Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club – Jan. 17, 2023-12:00 p.m. – Fellowship Hall

Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.

