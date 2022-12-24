BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN
2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gathering will be meeting onsite at 11 a.m. only.
There will be no Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) meeting this Sunday or during the week next week.
There will be no childcare available this Sunday – children are welcomed to attend the adult worship service. Activity Bags will be provided for kids.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Hark – Message: Light
There will be no Heritage Service meeting. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.
721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following the Children’s Storyand lighting of the Advent Candle by Theresa Doyle, Pastor Rediger will be sharing from Luke 2:111 the message entitled, “Unto You is Born this Day”.
Food pantry needs: canned chicken, stuffing mix, pasta, spaghetti and sauce, tomato soup
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer time.
Hava a Happy and Safe New Year!
GETHSEMANE EPISCOPAL CHURCH
815 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953
765-664-4638 www.gethsemanemarion.org
Saturday, Dec. 24 8 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Mass
Sunday Dec. 25 10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion | 664-3450,
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. (cancelled until Jan. 3)
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room. (cancelled until Jan. 4)
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News: Saturday Evening – 6:00 Communion Service
Sunday Morning: “What Child is This”
Luke 2:1-14
( 10:00 service only—no Sunday school or Children’s church)
Sunday Evening: No Evening Service
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH
517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Christmas Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service from Luke2:8-20 “ The Gift of Peace”
No Sunday school or evening service.
No evening services Thursday, Dec. 29.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300
Normal Church Times
Join us for a Special Christmas Morning Service
Sunday, Dec. 25 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, Dec. 25 – The following Worship Service will be held :
9:30 a.m. – Christmas Day Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
Monday, Dec. 26 – Office Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING
5308 S. Harmon St. Marion, IN 46953
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
Join us on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. for a special Candlelight Communion Service. All are welcome to attend.
On Sunday, Dec. 25, we will be celebrating Christmas with Morning Worship only at 10:40 a.m. Pastor Dale Schuiteman will be speaking about “The Real Purpose of Christmas”, from selected scriptures.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE
108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Brad Hensley will be presenting the message: “The Wonder of Christ’s Birth”” Scripture: Luke 2:1-20 and Galations 4:4-7
Little Ones Book Club – Feb. 7, 2023 – Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club – Jan. 17, 2023-12:00 p.m. – Fellowship Hall
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
