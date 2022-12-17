BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday worship gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Hark – Message: Love
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m.
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.
721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844
Following the children’s and the lighting of the Advent Candle with Theresa, Pastor Rediger will share from John 14 the message entitled, “I am the Way”..
Food Pantry needs: Canned chicken, stuffing mix, spaghetti pasta and sauce, tomato soup
Activities:
19th UMW cookie exchange 10 a.m.
21st 6 p.m. Prayer Time
24th 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E. Bradford Pike,
Marion | 664-3450,
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. (cancelled until Jan. 3)
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room. (cancelled until Jan. 4)
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “The Genealogy of a Gracious King”
Matthew 1:1-17
Sunday Evening: “The Genealogy of a Gracious King”
Matthew 1:1-17
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH 517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service from Isaiah 9:6-7 “ Mystery of the manger.”
In our evening service, the church will gather for the candles and carols service.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
800 E. S. “C” St.,
Gas City, IN 46933
674-6300
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave.,
Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092
Sunday, Dec. 18 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
1:00 p.m. – Caroling to Shut-Ins
Wednesday, December 21 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.
Advent Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 22 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service – 6:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
