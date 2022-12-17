BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday worship gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Hark – Message: Love

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m.

CHRISTLAND U.M.C.

721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844

christland@gmail.com

Following the children’s and the lighting of the Advent Candle with Theresa, Pastor Rediger will share from John 14 the message entitled, “I am the Way”..

Food Pantry needs: Canned chicken, stuffing mix, spaghetti pasta and sauce, tomato soup

Activities:

19th UMW cookie exchange 10 a.m.

21st 6 p.m. Prayer Time

24th 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1810 E. Bradford Pike,

Marion | 664-3450,

Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. (cancelled until Jan. 3)

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room. (cancelled until Jan. 4)

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “The Genealogy of a Gracious King”

Matthew 1:1-17

Sunday Evening: “The Genealogy of a Gracious King”

Matthew 1:1-17

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH 517 Church St., P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching the morning service from Isaiah 9:6-7 “ Mystery of the manger.”

In our evening service, the church will gather for the candles and carols service.

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH

800 E. S. “C” St.,

Gas City, IN 46933

674-6300

newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Sunday Evening Worship – 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave.,

Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092

www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, Dec. 18 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

1:00 p.m. – Caroling to Shut-Ins

Wednesday, December 21 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.

Advent Supper – 5:45 p.m.

Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 22 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service – 6:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

