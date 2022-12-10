GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450,
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.
News:
Sunday Morning: “Elizabeth Praises Her Lord”
Luke 1:39-45
Sunday Evening: “Humble Mary Praises Her Savior”
Luke 1:39-45
Saturday Dec 3 at 6:00 “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band
Everyone welcome – wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season.
BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m.via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Advent – Message: Joy
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952
765-662-3092
Sunday, Dec. 11 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Women’s Ministry Christmas Party – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.
Advent Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 – Men’s Breakfast – 8 a.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m.
This Sunday, Worship begins at 10:40 a.m. with Pastor Dale Schuiteman speaking on “Christmas is a Message of Joy” from Luke 2:4-11.
At 5 p.m., Pastor Tom Nash will bring a message “Philled with Joy: a look at Joy in Philippians.”
TCY Youth (7th-12th grade) and Kids Program (ages 3-6th grade) will also meet at 5 p.m.
Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Jesus loves you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.