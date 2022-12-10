GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450,

Grace@GraceCCMarion.org

Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary

Evenings, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6 p.m.

News:

Sunday Morning: “Elizabeth Praises Her Lord”

Luke 1:39-45

Sunday Evening: “Humble Mary Praises Her Savior”

Luke 1:39-45

Saturday Dec 3 at 6:00 “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band

Everyone welcome – wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season.

BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 and 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m.via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Advent – Message: Joy

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952

765-662-3092

www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, Dec. 11 – The following Worship Services will be held:

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425)

9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Women’s Ministry Christmas Party – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Choir Practice- 5 p.m.

Advent Supper – 5:45 p.m.

Advent Service – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 – Men’s Breakfast – 8 a.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 1031 Kem Road, Marion

765-664-6345

stpaulcatholicmarion.org

Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice

Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish

Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group

TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH

7252 S. Meridian St., Marion

This Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m.

This Sunday, Worship begins at 10:40 a.m. with Pastor Dale Schuiteman speaking on “Christmas is a Message of Joy” from Luke 2:4-11.

At 5 p.m., Pastor Tom Nash will bring a message “Philled with Joy: a look at Joy in Philippians.”

TCY Youth (7th-12th grade) and Kids Program (ages 3-6th grade) will also meet at 5 p.m.

Come join us in Worship and Praise with the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.

Jesus loves you!

