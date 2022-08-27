BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 .m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Witness
Heritage Service will be meeting onsite at 6 p.m. Speaker: Jim Keilholtz
CHRISTLAND U.M.C.: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844 christland@gmail.com
Following the Children’s Story, Ken Vance a missionary from Africa will be our guest speaker. Join us for an update on his work in Africa. A carry-in dinner will follow.
Food Pantry needs:
chunky soup
crackers
jelly
canned pasta
laundry soap
Activities:
Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time
Upcoming events:
Sept. 14: 4 p.m. Ad. Council
Sept. 15: noon lunch
Sept. 27: UMW meeting 11:30 a.m.
Watch for info for weiner roast
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion 664-3450
Sundays: Mornings, Worship, 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Main Sanctuary
Evenings, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday school (all ages), Roots (grades 1-6), and Grace Youth Ministries (GYM) 9:15 am
Children’s Church, Roots Room, 10 am.
Tuesday: Men’s & Women’s Bible Study, will resume Oct 4th.
Wednesdays: Bible Study, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sunday Evening: Grace Youth Ministries (GYM), 6:00 pm
News:
Sunday Morning: “Childlike Faith”
Matthew 18:1-6
Sunday Evening: Jam Session & Carry-In Meal at the Cove
Bring a dish to share & join us.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church Street, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987 www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will be preaching in the morning service from Titus 2, “The Grace of God’s Full Salvation”. In the evening service, Pastor Terry Bishir will be leading the congregation through the Lord’s Supper.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our new midweek electives:
“Our share in the greatest treasure” by Pastor Terry Bishir
“He knows my name: A look at some of the unnamed women in the bible” by Randi Jones
“The crown of creation: What does it mean to bear God’s image?” by Drake Budde & Devin Miller
“Rejoice & Tremble: The surprising good news of the fear of the Lord” by Adam Drake
Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” Street Gas City, IN 46933 765-674-6300 newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Sunday Evening Worship – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m. (Starting Sept. 7)
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092
Sunday, August 28 – The following Worship Services will be held:
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9:45 a.m. – Sunday Education Time (S.E.T.)
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Noon – Church Picnic
Thursday, September 1 – Men’s Pizza/ Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion
765-664-6345
stpaul catholicmarion.org
Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Monday: 8:45 a.m. Mass
Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Cantor Practice
Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 4 p.m. Spanish Choir Practice; 5:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration and Reconciliation
Thursday: 8:45 a.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday: 5:30 p.m. Mass with Reconciliation after
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Mass, Reconciliation; 5 p.m. Vigil in Spanish
Next Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Mass; 6 p.m. Youth Group
Trinity Victor Missionary B.C.: 2001 S. Gallatin St., Marion,
Trinity Victory M.B.C. will be honoring their Pastor Rev. Stanford Bolden 25th Pastoral Anniversary, Sunday, August 28 at 4 p.m. Special guest Pastor William Gibson and Grace M.B.C. Family.
Speaker for 11 a.m. service will be Pastor Freddie Brooks from Chicago, Ill. Sis. Lutrille Dixon will provide the music at 11 a.m. service.
Everyone welcome.
TWIN CITY BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH: 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion
This Sunday, Aug. 28, Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships begin at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Dale will be continuing with his series in the Gospel of Mark, speaking about “The Signs of Christ’s Return”, from
Mark 13:14-37.
Then in the evening service at 5pm, we will be celebrating “The Lord’s Supper” during our praise and worship Vesper’s service.
Our children’s summer program,”SeaQuest” will also meet at 5pm for ages 3 through 6th grades.
Plans are coming along for our Annual Hog Roast, September 11, 2022, so be watching for more information!
Everyone is welcome and we invite you to come join us in Worship, Praise and to experience the Fellowship of Believers! If you are unable to join us, you can watch our live stream by going to our website at www.twin-city.org, and clicking the Latest Message button.
Just a reminder… Jesus is STILL Lord!
