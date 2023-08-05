BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Youth Group & Children’s Ministry) will be meeting onsite at 9:45 a.m.
Children’s Ministry will be available downstairs in the Children’s Wing during the 11 a.m. Worship Gathering.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Pray – Message: Prayer 101
Heritage Service scheduled for 6 p.m. in the old Chapel room.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share a Children’s Moment.
Pastor Bonnie will share the Worship Hour message from John 6:51-58 entitled, “Cooking in the Kitchen with Jesus”.
Food Pantry Needs: canned chicken canned pasta, salad dressing, peaches, juice
Activities:
Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer Time
17th Noon Luncheon
22nd UMW meeting 11:30 a.m.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning and evening service from James 5.
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, July 30, 2023 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Blended Service
Thursday, August 3 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union
Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.
Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten Commandments entitled “Free Indeed”.
No Sunday night or Wednesday night services for the month of June.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m. A Community Worship Service will be held in the area of the Popcorn Festival Stage. “A Few Good Men” will be sharing their music during the service.
Little Ones Book Club – September 5th- 10 a.m.-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-September 19th, 2023-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
