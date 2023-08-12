BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Youth Group & Children’s Ministry) will be meeting onsite at 9:45 a.m.

Children’s Ministry will be available downstairs in the Children’s Wing during the 11 a.m. Worship Gathering.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Pray – Message: Praise, Thanksgiving, & Prayer

Heritage Service NOT scheduled for tonight.

CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Following the Children’s Moment with Theresa Doyle, Pastor Bonnie will share from Galatians 4:1-9 the message entitled, “included or Excluded.”

Food Pantry: hamburger helper, baked beans, Rice-a-Roni and Pasta Roni, pears, corn muffin mix

Activities:

Wednesdays 6 p.m. Prayer

17th noon luncheon

22nd UMW meeting 11:30 a.m.

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning and evening service from James 5.

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 p.m., will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, July 30, 2023 – The following Worship Services will be held:

8:30 a.m. – Divine Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546

Password 978425

9:45 a.m. – SET

10:45 a.m. – Blended Service

Thursday, August 3 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org

Sunday Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

UNION CHAPEL BAPTIST: 6049 East 300 South Union

Union Chapel Baptist will have morning worship service at 10 a.m.

Bill Sparks will continue with the third message in a series on the Ten Commandments entitled “Free Indeed.”

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Morning Message: Importance of Worship

Scripture: Acts 6:1-7 Ephesians 2:19-22

Pastor Brad Hensley will be delivering the message.

Prayer Group: Thursday’s-6:30 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

Little Ones Book Club-September 5-10 a.m.-Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-August 15-12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall

