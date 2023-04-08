BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Easter Service will be held onsite at 9 a.m. & Faith in Motion will be putting on a special performance at 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will NOT be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Family Sunday: Children’s Church will NOT be available during the service at 11 a.m. due to the Easter Sunday schedule. Kiddos in Grades 1 – 6 are invited to attend the performance with their families. The Nursery & Toddler Room will remain open in the downstairs Children’s Wing for infant and toddler care.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Heritage Service will not be meeting tonight. Happy Easter!
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share the Children’s Story.
Pastor Rediger will complete the series of the Lord’s Prayer with a message from Matt. 6:9-13 & 1 chron. 29:11 entitled, “Thine, The Kingdom, Power & Glory.”
The Lord’s Table will be available for all who desire to participate in communion.
Food Pantry Needs: Hamburger Helper, peas, applesauce, tomato soup, paper towel
Activities:
Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
14th Bingo TBA
20th noon luncheon
25th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
HANFIELD GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH: 101 N 400 E, Marion, IN 46952, 765-664-8726, info@hanfield.org
Service Times:
9:15 a.m. – Adult Bible Fellowship
10:30 a.m. – Worship
Thursdays- Celebrate Recovery 6 to 8:30 p.m.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987
Sunday worship times are 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Terry Bishir will preach the morning service out of 1 Peter 1:1-5, “Living Hope.” We’ll have a candlelight communion service in the evening. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Our annual Alive presentations will take place on Thursday, April 6th, and Friday, April 7th, 2023 at 7 pm nightly. There is no charge for admission and seating is available on a first come/first served basis. Alive is a musical production by Houselights Theatrical Ministries presented annually during Holy Week. Each year members give of their time and talent to once again bring “The Greatest Story Ever Told” to life through drama and music. Featuring scenes from the life, ministry, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, audiences are taken back in time by their guide, the apostle Peter. From the amazing miracles at Capernaum, to the heartbreak at Jerusalem, you will feel as if you’ve stepped into the pages of the Bible.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, April 9 (Easter) – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425)
9 – 10:15 a.m. – Easter Breakfast
10:15 a.m. – Easter Egg Hunt
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Thursday, April 13 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 – Men’s Breakfast
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sun day Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: His Triumphal Entry
Scripture: Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29 Luke 19:28-40
Little Ones Book Club-April 4, 2023-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-April 18, 2023 12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
