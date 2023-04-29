BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237

Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting on site at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.

Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.

Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:

www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch

www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan

Sermon Series: Life – Message: Healed

Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Mike Brown

CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com

Theresa Doyle will share a Moment for Children

Pastor Rediger will share from Proverbs 3:5-6, Psalms 37:4-7 and Romans 12:1-5 the Worship Hour message entitled, “Trust in the Lord With All Your Heart”.

Food Pantry:hamburger helper, peas, tomato soup, applesauce, paper towels

Activities Upcoming in May:

Wednesday 6 p.m. Prayer Time

May 10th 4 p.m. Ad Council meeting

18th Luncheon

23rd 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting

HANFIELD GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH: 101 N 400 E, Marion, IN 46952, 765-664-8726, info@hanfield.org

Service Times:

9:15 a.m. – Adult Bible Fellowship

10:30 a.m. – Worship

Thursdays- Celebrate Recovery 6 to 8:30 p.m.

LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987, www.libertyfamily.org

Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 AM and 6 PM. Pastor Aaron McCauley will preach the morning service out of 1 Samuel 8, “Give and Take.” Pastor Barry Earley will preach the evening service from Hebrews 12:5-14, “The Loving Discipline of God.”

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.

Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com

Normal Church Times

Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.

Nursery care provided

Wednesday

Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.

AWANA – 6:30 p.m.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.

Sunday, April 30 – The following Worship Services will be held :

8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;

Password 978425

9:45 a.m. – SET

10:45 a.m. – Worship Service

Wednesday, May 3 – Choir – 5 p.m.

Supper – 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon

Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.

All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org

The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org

Sun day Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.

VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431

Contact: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431, [Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.

Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.

Morning Message: Jesus on the Road to Emmaus

Scripture: 1 Peter 1:17-23 Luke 24:13-35

Little Ones Book Club May 2, 2023-Fellowship Hall

Free Community Meal May 10, 2023-4:30-6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall

J.O.Y. Club-May 16, 2023-12:00 p.m., Fellowship Hall

