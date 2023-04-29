BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children's Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children's Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11 a.m.
Online Worship is available at 11 a.m. via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Life - Message: Healed
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Speaker: Mike Brown
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
HANFIELD GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH: 101 N 400 E, Marion, IN 46952, 765-664-8726, info@hanfield.org
Service Times:
9:15 a.m. – Adult Bible Fellowship
10:30 a.m. – Worship
Thursdays- Celebrate Recovery 6 to 8:30 p.m.
LIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH: 517 Church St, PO Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987
Sunday worship times are 8:15/10:45 AM and 6 PM. Pastor Aaron McCauley will preach the morning service out of 1 Samuel 8, “Give and Take.” Pastor Barry Earley will preach the evening service from Hebrews 12:5-14, “The Loving Discipline of God.”
Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Please join us Thursday night at 6:30 PM for our midweek elective series. Also, at 6:30 PM, will be our AWANA (ages 2 yr-6th grade) and IMPACT Youth (grade 7-12) programs.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjames marion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sun day Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Contact: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431, [Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8:00 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: Jesus on the Road to Emmaus
Scripture: 1 Peter 1:17-23 Luke 24:13-35
Little Ones Book Club May 2, 2023-Fellowship Hall
Free Community Meal May 10, 2023-4:30-6:30 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
J.O.Y. Club-May 16, 2023-12:00 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
