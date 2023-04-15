BROOKHAVEN WESLEYAN: 2960 E 38th St., Marion, 765-674-2237
Sunday Worship Gatherings will be meeting onsite at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. This Sunday, we are honoring our graduates!
Sunday School (Adult Discipleship Groups, Young Adult/College, Youth Group & Children’s Church) will be meeting onsite at 10 a.m.
Children’s Church and Childcare will be available during the service at 11AM.
Online Worship is available at 11AM via the following links:
www.brookhavenwesleyan.org/watch
www.youtube.com/c/BrookhavenWesleyan
Sermon Series: Life – Message: The Unknown, Unexpected, Unnerving, and Unpleasant.
Heritage Service will be meeting tonight in the Chapel at 6PM. Speaker: Fred Cromer.
CHRISTLAND UMC: 721 E. Charles St., Marion 664-5844, christland@gmail.com
Theresa Doyle will share the Children’s Story.
Pastor Rediger will complete the series of the Lord’s Prayer with a message from Matt. 6:9-13 & 1 chron. 29:11 entitled, “Thine, The Kingdom, Power & Glory.”
The Lord’s Table will be available for all who desire to participate in communion.
Food Pantry Needs: Hamburger Helper, peas, applesauce, tomato soup, paper towel
Activities:
Wed. 6 p.m. Prayer Time
20th noon luncheon
25th 11:30 a.m. UMW meeting
HANFIELD GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH: 101 N 400 E, Marion, IN 46952, 765-664-8726, info@hanfield.org
Service Times:
9:15 a.m. – Adult Bible Fellowship
10:30 a.m. – Worship
Thursdays- Celebrate Recovery 6 to 8:30 p.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: 800 E. S. “C” St., Gas City, IN 46933, 674-6300, newhopegascity@gmail.com
Normal Church Times
Sunday School hour – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship – 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care provided
Wednesday
Adult Prayer Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Ignite Youth – 6:30 p.m.
AWANA – 6:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH: 1206 N Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952, 765-662-3092, www.stjamesmarion.org.
Sunday, April 16 – The following Worship Services will be held :
8:30 a.m. – Worship Service – (Available by Zoom, ID# 821 696 0546;
Password 978425
9:45 a.m. – SET
10:45 a.m. – Worship Service
Monday, April 17 – CPR Class – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19 – Choir – 5 p.m.
Supper – 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Night Event – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – Men’s Pizza/Bible Study – Noon
Pickleball – 5:30 p.m.
All services can be viewed online at www.stjamesmarion.org.
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: 1031 Kem Road, Marion, 765-664-6345, stpaulcatholicmarion.org
The Parish Office business hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SOUTH MARION FRIENDS MEETING: 5308 S. Harmon St., Marion, IN 46953, southmarionfriends.org
Sun day Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service 11 a.m.
VAN BUREN CHURCH OF THE VINE: 108 South Second Street, Van Buren, 934-1431
Facebook at Van Buren Church of The Vine, and on the radio at WCJC 99.3 at 8 a.m.
Sundays: Worship, 9:30 a.m., Sanctuary; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.
Morning Message: His Triumphal Entry
Scripture: Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29 Luke 19:28-40
J.O.Y. Club-April 18, 2023 12 p.m.-Fellowship Hall
