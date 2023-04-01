Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast early followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.