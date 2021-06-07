Subscribers to the Chronicle-Tribune will notice a change to the website’s obituary section starting this week.
The Chronicle-Tribune has signed an agreement with Legacy.com to improve the customer’s experience while viewing obituaries online.
The changes will allow for family and friends to view all obituaries published in the Chronicle-Tribune for free, making it easier to share obituaries on social media. The new look will also allow families to display additional photographs that cannot print in the physical paper, and readers will be able to leave condolences and share memories by viewing the obituaries at chronicle-tribune.com.
The improvements have caused a slight increase in the price of publication packages for obituaries, but company officials say the slight increase will allow for families and friends to better memorialize their loved ones’ lives, bringing greater accessibility along with cleaner, more thorough presentation.
For more details visit chronicle-tribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.